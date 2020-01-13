PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce faces more than C$50 million ($38 million) in potential losses over alleged fraud at an Ontario-based business that serves trucking companies. tgam.ca/2QM2qnA

** Executive pay at Shaw Communications Inc jumped last year thanks in part to higher bonuses for CEO Bradley Shaw and other top leaders, according to figures disclosed in the company's management information circular tgam.ca/2TfdDid

** ToursByLocals Inc, an online marketplace that connects travelers with 4,100-plus guides in 1,000 locations globally for private tours, has received a minority investment from Tritium Partners, its first outside capital, valuing the company at more than C$100 million. tgam.ca/2RfSeCZ

NATIONAL POST

** After the Flight 752 disaster killed his colleague's wife and son, Michael McCain, chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc, took to Twitter on Sunday night to criticize the U.S. government's abandonment of the Iran nuclear agreement and the recent U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. bit.ly/2RequOS ($1 = C$1.31) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)