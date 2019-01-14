Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Health Canada has been revamping regulations that will restrict food and beverage marketing to children after its initial proposals provoked an outcry from the industry. tgam.ca/2RKSlbW

** Canada's Goldcorp Inc is being swallowed by United States gold major Newmont Mining Corp in a friendly all-stock acquisition valued at $10-billion. tgam.ca/2RPVAPa

** The National Energy Board is poised to examine an application from Mike Sawyer, an environmentalist from Smithers, B.C., who argues that TransCanada Corp's Coastal GasLink needs federal approval. tgam.ca/2RJIW4q

