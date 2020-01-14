PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has offered $1.5 billion to buy the minority chunk of renewable energy provider TerraForm Power Inc that it doesn't already own. tgam.ca/2FMyf9v

** Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said fiscal policy such as increased government spending will need to play a larger role in the event of an economic downturn because central banks can do little with global interest rates near historic lows. tgam.ca/35ON85B

** Private-equity-backed Quebec ready-to-assemble furniture maker Bestar Inc is buying its bigger U.S. rival Bush Industries Inc in a deal valued at more than $150-million. tgam.ca/2FQCjpo

** Canada's gender earnings gap starts immediately after postsecondary graduation and widens notably in the first five years in the work force as men out-earn women, according to a new report published on Tuesday by the non-profit Labour Market Information Council and the Education Policy Research Initiative. tgam.ca/2tURECu

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian exporters could become collateral damage of a "Phase One" deal that will see China commit to purchasing vast amounts of United States agricultural products and other goods, according to analysts. bit.ly/35SkFMq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)