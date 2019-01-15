PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** There are 55 companies preparing to go public on the Canadian Securities Exchange, a market for upstart companies that has become a popular listing venue for U.S. cannabis companies.

** Canada's transportation regulator has launched an investigation into railway service in British Columbia's Lower Mainland after receiving complaints from companies that rely on the Port of Vancouver to reach markets.

** Vention Inc, a rapidly-growing Montreal startup that enables industrial manufacturing professionals to create, design and order custom equipment with a few mouse clicks, has secured C$17 million ($12.83 million) in venture financing led by Bain Capital Ventures and backed by previous investors White Star Capital, Bolt Innovation Management and Real Ventures.

** The Ontario Securities Commission kicked off a broad consultation on Monday aimed at reducing costly and outdated rules and lightening the regulatory burden on companies.

** Unifor Canada said the Ontario and federal governments are new allies in its fight against General Motors Co's decision to close its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario.