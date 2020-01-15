PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TC Energy Corp is planning to ramp up activity on Keystone XL pipeline construction next month and commence building the two-kilometre-long U.S.-Canada border segment in April, according to a status report filed by the company with the District Court of Montana on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2FV0DGk

** United States Senator Bernie Sanders targeted the U.S.'s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico at Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, saying the agreement would benefit "large corporations" at the expense of workers and the environment. tgam.ca/2RlEMNB

** Power Financial Corp directors urged Montreal's Desmarais family to create a provision to allow for the eventual elimination of the dual-class share structure that gives the family control over parent company Power Corporation of Canada but the Desmarais clan rejected the proposal, according to disclosures published on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2QXxbWS

NATIONAL POST

** A series of meetings between police and a group of hereditary Wet'suwet'en chiefs opposed to the C$6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline have failed to ease tensions in north-central British Columbia, where Royal Canadian Mounted Police are now limiting access to protest camps. bit.ly/38497He (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)