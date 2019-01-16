PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Dozens of First Nations leaders will meet in Calgary on Wednesday to discuss whether they should bid for an ownership stake in the Trans Mountain project, a move that would sharpen the division among indigenous groups over the contentious pipeline. tgam.ca/2RPezcN

** Newmont Mining Corp acquisition of Goldcorp Inc will likely result in the sale of a number of the latter's Canadian mines as the combined company focuses on its best-performing and lowest-cost operations. tgam.ca/2RPMvG1

** On Wednesday, Bold Commerce will announce it has raised C$22 million from Whitecap Venture Partners and Round13 Capital. tgam.ca/2HhFRnW

NATIONAL POST

** B.C.-based cannabis giant Tilray Inc is investing up to $250 million in a revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) - the parent company of brands such as Juicy Couture, Nine West and Aeropostale - to bring cannabis-infused products to the North American market. bit.ly/2RPyN5Z