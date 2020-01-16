PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's rental apartment vacancy rate fell last year to its lowest level since 2002, according to an annual survey from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, reflecting a supply shortage during a time of record-setting population growth, which is leaving many young families and newcomers to big cities with increasingly onerous rental bills. tgam.ca/36XVERb

** The Canadian federal government said it is considering offering some short-term financial support to the families of the Flight 752 victims, as Canada and four other countries affected by the disaster are set to meet in London on Thursday to form a plan to deal with Iran. tgam.ca/2FRgMwL

** The Ontario government plans to offset the child-care costs that families face as unionized education workers stage more one-day walkouts across the province with no deal in sight. tgam.ca/2NM0Tfx

NATIONAL POST

** Rogers Communications Inc marked a milestone on Wednesday as the telecom provider officially turned on its wireless 5G network in downtown areas of Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal. bit.ly/36YPWPf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)