PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 17

** Briefing notes prepared for a senior deputy minister with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) show the federal government was ready to press the CEO of Sidewalk Labs over concerns about intellectual property and data at a dinner about the Google affiliate's "smart city" development in Toronto. tgam.ca/2RXsw8m

** Royal Bank of Canada has become the first of the major banks to lower its posted interest rate for five-year fixed-term mortgages, a move that has been widely anticipated amid tumbling bond yields. tgam.ca/2RRrx9J

** Canada's oil companies face long-term risks to the value of their reserves from the global effort to combat climate change, and should be required to disclose those risks to investors, an international think tank said on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2RSBML4

** Alberta First Nations are considering a bid to buy a stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline from Ottawa, but the project's top executive says there is nothing to sell until the expansion project is approved. bit.ly/2RY5PkM