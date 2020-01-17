PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously dismissed British Columbia's bid to control the amount of heavy oil shipped across the province, eliminating the provincial government's opposition to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline as an obstacle to the project. tgam.ca/3anjoAC

** Auto parts maker Magna International Inc has promoted its Chief Technology Officer Swamy Kotagiri to president, signalling that the engineer who has overseen some of Magna's most advanced projects could be the next occupant of the chief executive officer's role. tgam.ca/2RnRjQV

** The United States Senate has overwhelmingly approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, rushing through one of U.S. President Donald Trump's priority files before starting his impeachment trial. tgam.ca/38qOqFZ

NATIONAL POST

** Waterfront Toronto confirmed on Thursday that Montreal-based artificial intelligence startup Element AI is leading a human rights impact assessment of the proposed Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs smart city development in Toronto. bit.ly/2RorqR2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)