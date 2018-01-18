PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's largest construction companies are urging the federal government to block the proposed C$1.5 billion ($1.21 billion) acquisition of Aecon Group Inc, a major domestic rival, by a state-controlled Chinese firm. tgam.ca/2mLN8Pv

** Bank of Montreal became the first major Canadian bank to lead an equity financing for a public company in the medical marijuana sector, underwriting a C$175 million ($140.69 million) stock sale for Canopy Growth Corp. tgam.ca/2mGCTMi

** The federal Liberals have already laid out their plans to ensure the national carbon price hits C$50 ($40.18) a tonne by 2022, but government documents indicate Ottawa is eyeing hikes beyond that time horizon. tgam.ca/2mLNvJT

NATIONAL POST

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has encountered further delays, the company said Wednesday, citing ongoing permitting issues. bit.ly/2mMta70

** The minimum wage in Quebec will increase to C$12 ($9.64) per hour on May 1, the provincial labour minister announced Wednesday. It is an increase of 75 cents per hour. bit.ly/2mMa018

** With Canada's "progressive trade agenda" meeting more apparent resistance from prospective trade partners than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intended, Canadian officials are now discussing how the strategy might be reworked, according to sources in the Canadian foreign affairs community. bit.ly/2mMadRY ($1 = 1.2439 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)