PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hootsuite Media Inc has abandoned a process that could have led to a sale of the company after preliminary offers came in below expectations, according to sources familiar with the matter. tgam.ca/2Hk8wsu

** Toronto police say they have cracked a taxi-fraud scam that allegedly stole substantial amounts of money from hundreds of cab users over the past year in the Greater Toronto Area. tgam.ca/2Hm9nJk

** Quebec's leading pension fund has hired a well-known deal-maker from Bank of Nova Scotia to join its executive ranks. On Thursday, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announced the hire of Charles Émond as an executive vice-president in charge of its investment strategy in Quebec, as well as with helping co-ordinate its global footprint. tgam.ca/2RSnHgK

NATIONAL POST

** Husky Energy Inc blamed a combination of pipeline problems and an Alberta government-mandated oil production curtailment for its failed hostile takeover bid of MEG Energy Corp on Thursday. bit.ly/2RTpbqT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

