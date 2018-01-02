PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** In a joint interview, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and her parliamentary secretary, former Toronto police chief Bill Blair, said the new regime for legal marijuana will vary by province as different rules are being put in place for distribution and retail. tgam.ca/2CqChoW

** The new leader of the Lower Mainland's mayors' transit council says he believes that the group will need to make some tough choices in the new year about which of the British Columbia region's three planned major projects should get priority. tgam.ca/2CtxzGL

** The Trudeau government should create a new watchdog to handle public complaints about the Canada Border Services Agency, a federally commissioned report says. The report, prepared for Public Safety Canada, also recommends the proposed body be able to look into trends and any systemic problems at the border services agency. tgam.ca/2CqCzfw

NATIONAL POST

** Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp, three of Canada’s largest licensed producers of medical marijuana, saw trading of their shares temporarily frozen just after noon on Friday. According to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the reason for the halt was because the stocks had tripped circuit breakers put in place for sudden price swings.

** In its year-end filing to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Canada's environmental office said it expects total greenhouse gas emissions to fall to 583 megatonnes by 2030, a roughly one-third reduction compared to 2015 levels. bit.ly/2CrrxGJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)