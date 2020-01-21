PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Online financial services provider Wealthsimple Inc has partnered with two major Canadian banks as it prepares to launch the first of three new banking products under development, a checking account service to be called Wealthsimple Cash. tgam.ca/2G6K3DP

** Canada's Starlight Investments hopes to raise up to $147 million through an initial public offering for a new fund, with plans to funnel money from Canadian investors into U.S. apartment properties and then substantially raise rents. tgam.ca/2RbYH2M

** The Canadian federal government can make longer-term mortgages more attractive to banks and their customers by loosening a stress test for borrowers if they choose terms of 10 years or longer, according to the C.D. Howe Institute. tgam.ca/37ejZTb

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian beef producers are optimistic that relief from trade restrictions offered to American farmers in the U.S.-China trade deal could be extended north of the border, clearing the path for more exports to the lucrative Asian market, according to Dennis Laycraft, executive vice-president of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association. bit.ly/2TPLlex (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)