PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations of banking fraud related to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran, Canada's ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton says. tgam.ca/2CLX6sj

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is expected to announce on Tuesday, a C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) private investment in a partial upgrading facility designed to allow the province's oil sector to squeeze more crude into overcrowded pipelines. tgam.ca/2CAhdt5

** Barrick Gold Corp said in a statement on Monday, the Zambian government has proposed tax increases for its Lumwana property that would "imperil the mine's ability to sustain returns to all stakeholders." Barrick said the reports that it had already sold Lumwana were untrue, but it was considering "all options." tgam.ca/2RI0JK5

NATIONAL POST

** Brandon Truaxe, the founder of skin care company, Deciem in Toronto, has died suddenly aged 40. There has been no official confirmation of the cause of death, but it is understood he fell from a condominium building near Toronto's downtown. bit.ly/2RJHJL2 ($1 = 1.3327 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)