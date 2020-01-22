PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Starbucks Corp revealed to The Globe and Mail that it is working to phase out black plastic cutlery, which is not recyclable, in its 1,600 Canadian stores by the summer. tgam.ca/2tFpCuZ

** Ontario Securities Commission Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Maureen Jensen is resigning almost a year before her term expires amid tensions with the Progressive Conservative government. tgam.ca/38qtb6Q

** Canadian pension funds Oxford Properties and Alberta Investment Management Corp are planning to build 37 new buildings west of Toronto, in what they say is the biggest development project in Canada's history, as the companies race to capitalize on the housing shortage and low office vacancy rates in the country's most populated region. tgam.ca/2RIEukj

NATIONAL POST

** Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.6% in November to $57 billion compared to October, impacted by an 11.7% decline in primary metal sales during the month. bit.ly/3ayybIz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)