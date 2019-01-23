PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Green Growth Brands Inc has formally filed its unsolicited offer to buy Aphria Inc, one of the largest cannabis companies in Canada. In the takeover bid made public on Tuesday, Green Growth said it would give investors in Aphria 1.5714 shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based company for each Aphria share. tgam.ca/2CGlD1T

** Anbang Insurance Group's broker has held preliminary talks with more than a dozen institutional investors about the sale of the Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver, according to people familiar with the matter. tgam.ca/2CCtvRZ

** Nanaimo, B.C.-based Tilray Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay C$35 million ($26.3 million) in stock and cash to acquire Natura Naturals Holdings Inc, a Leamington, Ontario-based firm that's licensed to grow cannabis but not yet permitted to sell it to consumers. tgam.ca/2CFdJpq

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta government announced it is offering a C$440 million loan guarantee for a new C$2 billion oilsands upgrading facility and is eyeing more funding opportunities to boost oil processed in the province, ahead of a pivotal election. bit.ly/2CBtNZe ($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)