Bonds News
January 23, 2020 / 1:47 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan. 23

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** London-based HgCapital LLP is buying a controlling stake in Montreal medical imaging software firm Intelerad Medical Systems Inc for more than C$650 million. tgam.ca/2sRVqMT

** Mastercard Inc to open a technology research and development centre in Vancouver with C$49 million ($37.29 million) in incentives from Government of Canada, through its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF). tgam.ca/30OKdJC

** An Ontario Superior Court judge has frozen money owed to John Aquino, former president of Bondfield Construction Company Ltd, from a C$12.5 million ($9.51 million) property sale, saying there is persuasive preliminary evidence of fraud at the company based on work by forensic auditors. tgam.ca/2TLPYpT

$1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below