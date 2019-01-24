PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Tim Hortons' owner Restaurant Brands International Inc announced on Wednesday it has appointed Jose Cil as the new chief executive officer as the company revives growth at its coffee chain and readies to open the first Tims in China. tgam.ca/2RKxGW7

** Hydro One Ltd formally called off its planned C$4.4 billion ($3.30 billion) takeover of Avista Corp on Wednesday and will pay the U.S. utility a US$103 million termination fee for a deal that failed due to perceived political interference from Ontario's Progressive Conservative government. tgam.ca/2RHQJ3n

** An Australian novelist and political commentator has been detained in China, raising alarm that Beijing is using harsh methods against Canadian intelligence allies as it seeks the release of a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive arrested in Vancouver. tgam.ca/2RN1Iso

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Montreal announced on Wednesday that an outgoing executive of California-based Wells Fargo & Co, Kristi Mitchem, would be taking over as chief executive officer of BMO Global Asset Management. bit.ly/2CIFduj