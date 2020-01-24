PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan. 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Bank of Nova Scotia predicts its Latin American operations can continue to churn out rising profits in the coming years, as the bank works to assuage concerns about the region's civil unrest and slower economic growth. tgam.ca/37AeoGE

** Purpose Advisor Solutions, a subsidiary of Purpose Financial, will acquire robo-adviser Wealthsimple's business-to-business division, Wealthsimple for Advisors. No financial details were disclosed. tgam.ca/2vhwA9T

** Alberta's Auditor-General has launched an investigation into the growing problem of orphan wells and will also study whether the Alberta Energy Regulator's current systems are sufficient for dealing with orphan wells, oil and gas sites that require cleanup but whose owners have gone bankrupt. tgam.ca/2TQEPUy