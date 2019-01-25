PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** BCE Inc and Telus Corp confirmed to The Globe and Mail that they have used Huawei equipment in fibre-optic networks in recent years as part of their efforts to build fibre-optic home internet. tgam.ca/2RQ19Og

** Great-West Lifeco Inc announced on Thursday that its Colorado-based subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, has struck a deal to unload its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance Company, the primary subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation for C$1.6 billion ($1.20 billion). tgam.ca/2CNpBFF

** Apple Inc released an early version of the Apple News app in Canada on Thursday for developers. The app will be available to Canadian iPhone, iPad and Mac users to download for free next week. tgam.ca/2RSl7bh

NATIONAL POST

** Hydro One Ltd is paying a US$103 million break fee to scuttle its acquisition of a U.S. energy company, but the ultimate cost of the failed deal is likely to be much higher than that for the Ontario electrical utility. bit.ly/2RSlrH1