PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan. 27

** Janet Bannister has been named managing partner of Real Ventures, becoming the first woman to lead one of Canada's largest and most active early-stage venture-capital firms. tgam.ca/2RwyZWM

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government will face two confidence votes this week – a Monday vote on the Throne Speech and a Wednesday vote on the new North American free-trade deal. tgam.ca/2O2iEay

** Operators of Alberta's supervised drug-use sites are worried some sites might be shut down following the imminent release of a government report focused on claims of increased crime and disorder around the facilities. tgam.ca/38GukYg