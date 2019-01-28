PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 28

Market News
Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce a pause in raising borrowing costs this week, taking a more cautious position on policy after his last decision and accompanying remarks on interest rates sparked a major sell-off in markets. tgam.ca/2CRwHsT

** Metrolinx is bringing in a tough new anti-cannabis policy, banning recreational use by employees or contractors in nearly 140 categories of "safety-critical" jobs. Phil Verster, chief executive officer of the provincial agency, argued the policy is required because there is no clarity on how long cannabis can affect a person and is confident the approach could pass a legal challenge. tgam.ca/2CM3OON

** British Columbia's House Speaker Darryl Plecas is offering to rip up non-disclosure agreements that prevent former legislature staff from speaking out about the House's spending scandal. tgam.ca/2CNJ0Gz

NATIONAL POST

** The unprecedented firing of Canada's ambassador to China, John McCallum, following a series of controversial remarks in a high-stakes extradition case deepened a diplomatic crisis between the two countries and raised fresh concerns about Ottawa's ability to secure the release of Canadians detained overseas. bit.ly/2COAwPB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

