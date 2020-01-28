PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan. 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs have rejected the latest request from Coastal GasLink to meet, saying they are unwavering in their decision to refuse workers access to construction sites for a section of the C$6.6 billion pipeline project in northern British Columbia, to be operated by TC Energy Corp. tgam.ca/2O1W6qc

** The new Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp has been allocated C$1 billion by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's government to support Indigenous investment in Canada's resource industries, with much of the focus expected to be on infrastructure for the Alberta's oil patch. tgam.ca/3aJf7aN

** Canada's House of Commons unanimously passed a motion urging Iran to pay compensation to families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 and to conduct an independent and transparent international investigation. tgam.ca/36xnGC4

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the Supreme Court of Canada's "unprecedented" dismissal of British Columbia's move to stop Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project should "send a message" to Quebec that it can't block the Energy East pipeline project. bit.ly/38MDnHi