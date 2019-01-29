PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The U.S. government is pushing ahead with plans to extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou from Canada, accusing her of being part of a decade long conspiracy by the Chinese tech company to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Iran and deceive both the FBI and Congress. tgam.ca/2RSJPIw

** TransCanada Corp has hired RBC Capital Markets Inc to manage the planned sale of a majority stake in Coastal GasLink, a C$6.2 billion ($4.68 billion) pipeline project that has been the target of protests led by a group of hereditary chiefs in British Columbia. tgam.ca/2RWQ6Tu

** U.S. drug giant Celgene Corp has agreed to pay as much as $1 billion to bring an early-stage blood-cancer treatment developed by publicly funded Ontario researchers to market and give leukemia patients in the province first access to the experimental drug. tgam.ca/2S0sZYA

NATIONAL POST

** A judge in the Bahamas issued a warrant Monday for the arrest of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, the latest twist in a strange, convoluted legal battle over dredging around Nygard's luxurious beachfront estate. bit.ly/2RZnsS5

** The debut of electric bike and scooter rentals on Canadian streets is one of Uber Canada's top priorities for 2019, a year in which it also plans to expand its alcohol delivery services and double the headcount at its self-driving technology lab in Toronto, the company's Canadian managers said on Monday. bit.ly/2RWSucU