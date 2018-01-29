PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Despite controversy over a "success fee" that it paid for an earlier South African contract, Bombardier Inc is in a strong position to win more business from the same rail project, a senior South African official says. tgam.ca/2BA11G1

** Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is refusing to address calls for more transparency around deals some of Canada's biggest TV providers have struck to accept payments from RT – the Kremlin-controlled news channel described by U.S. intelligence authorities as part of Russia's "propaganda machine" – in order to guarantee distribution to Canadian viewers. tgam.ca/2BAqEGB

NATIONAL POST

** Canada will keep operating its aging CF-18s jets for another 15 years until 2032. There had been plans to take the jets out of service shortly after 2025. bit.ly/2BA2Hzd

** Ontario's Progressive Conservative party's president Rick Dykstra announced his resignation in a post on his verified Twitter account on Sunday night. Dykstra's resignation follows a major staff shakeup at the party earlier in the day, as well as the resignation of party leader Patrick Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations last week. bit.ly/2BB8F2T (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)