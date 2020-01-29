PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian companies are banning travel to China and instructing staff to work from home if they have recently gone there as the deadly coronavirus that began in Wuhan spreads around the world. tgam.ca/2uDE0UP

** A new tax assessment model for Alberta's natural gas producers will be delayed until 2021 as Associate Minister of Natural Gas Dale Nally pushes to get the industry off "life support" and come up with a brand for Western Canadian gas. tgam.ca/31560wD

** The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, the largest teacher union in Canada with 83,000 members, said it will go ahead with its planned strike action unless an agreement resolving the labour dispute is reached with Doug Ford's government by the end of this week. tgam.ca/2tbghee

NATIONAL POST

** E-commerce company Shopify Inc is expanding its footprint on the West Coast with plans to hire 1,000 workers in Vancouver, where it will also build a permanent office. bit.ly/3aM5BDP