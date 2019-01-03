Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Robo-adviser Wealthsimple Inc is launching a mutual fund investment firm with its own financial advisers in a move that takes it beyond its online-investing roots. tgam.ca/2LN9Z9u

NATIONAL POST

** Nearly three years after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to send weapons to Kurds in Iraq, the armaments are still in a military warehouse in Montreal, with no current plans to distribute the equipment to either Kurdish or Canadian forces. bit.ly/2VpMt6R

** An Ontario judge has acknowledged the "spiritual trauma" that can be done to observant Jews who unwittingly eat non-kosher food, and ordered a cake mix company to pay $25,000 to Canada's largest kosher food certification agency for misusing its logo. bit.ly/2CMriEN

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

