PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 30

** Securities watchdogs in North America are taking a closer look at the practices of short-sellers amid pressure from the business, legal and investment communities for a response to a series of high-profile attacks against public companies. tgam.ca/2CVR0FB

** The Canadian federal government is signalling it will not accelerate a decision over whether to ban Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from providing equipment for 5G cellular networks in Canada. Ottawa's deliberations come as a Canadian court examines a request from U.S. prosecutors to extradite the Chinese telecommunications company's Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou. tgam.ca/2CUe1sF

** The head of an indigenous group will be organizing efforts by elected chiefs to buy into TransCanada Corp's Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Columbia, pitting them against protesters led by hereditary leaders. tgam.ca/2CRWdhL

** The removal of U.S. sanctions on Russia's United Company Rusal Plc is accelerating a decline in prices for Canadian aluminum producers already grappling with a 10 percent tariff imposed by Washington. bit.ly/2CRLjIS