PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan. 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Teck Resources Ltd Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay said the company may not move ahead with the C$20.6-billion Frontier oil sands project mine even if it receives pending government approval, due to weak energy prices, daunting development costs and lack of pipeline capacity needed to get its crude oil to refineries. tgam.ca/2GAQDmb

** The Quebec government has named former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker Charles Émond as chief executive of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. tgam.ca/2RFfefP

** The British Columbia government has rejected efforts by private insurance companies to open the province's auto insurance trade to competition, but it is rolling out a series of changes intended to make its citizens feel better about the services they must buy from Insurance Corp of B.C. tgam.ca/2Gxk9JD

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. President Donald Trump signed the new North American trade pact into law Wednesday, leaving Canada's Liberal Party to shepherd the agreement through a final period of debate in the House of Commons to secure ratification. bit.ly/2uJueAw