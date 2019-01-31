PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Officer David Garofalo will leave once the company completes its merger with Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp, said Gary Goldberg, the CEO of Newmont. tgam.ca/2RYdr7j

** Canada's top court will rule Thursday whether federal bankruptcy laws trump provincial environmental regulations in a highly anticipated decision that has major implications for the country's resource-heavy economy. tgam.ca/2RYnIR6

** Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd has teamed up with frozen-fare specialist M&M Food Market to replace many of the drugstore chain's frozen foods with an "express" section from M&M, which is working to beef up its own retail business. tgam.ca/2S04uL3

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta government will allow oil companies in the province to pump an additional 75,000 barrels of crude next month, easing a curtailment order that has cut the province's total oil output amid a pipeline shortage. bit.ly/2S3sHQr