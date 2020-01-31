PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan. 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Aaron Brindle, chief Canadian spokesman of Alphabet Inc's Google, is leaving to become a partner with Toronto venture-capital firm Radical Ventures. tgam.ca/37LZIof

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is planning layoffs in the coming months as it kicks off a new wave of cost-cutting in an effort to catch up to competitors on a key measure of efficiency. tgam.ca/31gxG1x

** Magna International Inc has banned employee travel to China and extended holiday shutdowns at some Chinese factories amid a widening impact from the new coronavirus. tgam.ca/2tbRnuO