PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TC Energy Corp will be forced to halt construction on a section of its C$6.6 billion ($5.09 billion)Coastal GasLink pipeline this week because of a blockage along a remote logging road, amid an escalating dispute with indigenous hereditary chiefs. tgam.ca/2QqMFCc

**While bank stocks react to a wide array of factors, there are signs the volatility in credit losses for Canadian banks is affecting how the stocks behave, according to Robert Wessel, managing partner at Hamilton Capital Partners, a Toronto firm that manages financial-sector exchange-traded funds. tgam.ca/2QsgyC7