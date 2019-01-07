PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario-based TeraGo Inc, which has traditionally catered to the business market by selling connectivity and data-center services, said it is aiming to enter the residential segment with a plan to deliver high-speed broadband to a handful of urban high-rises this year. (tgam.ca/2GXAnPd)

** Activists who have set up checkpoints to block a planned pipeline in northern British Columbia issued a call for support on Sunday, saying the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are planning to enforce a court injunction and referring to a police ultimatum as an "act of war". (tgam.ca/2GWs9a1)

** Two men were shot Sunday afternoon on a retail strip in Toronto's Beaches neighborhood, alarming residents and prompting heavily armored tactical officers to descend on the east-end community. (tgam.ca/2GXRJLN) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)