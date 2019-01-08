PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Barrick Gold Corp's new chief executive officer says the company is sizing up a number of acquisition opportunities in Canada as it looks to boost investment in its home country. (tgam.ca/2RH8uPk)

** Bank of Montreal is creating a new financial crimes unit to combat fraud and cyber threats and has hired Larry Zelvin, who most recently served as the global head of cyber security for Citigroup Inc, to be its leader. (tgam.ca/2REmtWm)

** The British Columbia Court of Appeal said the Correctional Service of Canada must comply with eight conditions immediately, including ensuring that segregated inmates get seen at least once a day by medical staff. (tgam.ca/2REnq0S)