PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Catalyst Capital Group Inc has pushed back by one year the deadline for returning money to backers of one of its largest funds, and warned investors it might need another extension to buy time to cash in its holdings. tgam.ca/39LHswt

** Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd has put its Alberta casinos up for sale as it prepares to go public in a reverse takeover of a U.S.-based special-purpose acquisition corporation, the company said on Tuesday. tgam.ca/36uMJXj

NATIONAL POST

** McDonald's Corp is expanding its Beyond Meat experiment into more restaurants across Southwestern Ontario and extending the company's first plant-based hamburger trial to seven months. bit.ly/2FtzGtj

** Senior Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers are in contact with First Nations protestors opposed to the C$6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline, trying to negotiate a way for construction work on the natural gas pipeline to resume in north-central British Columbia. bit.ly/2uwxLCd