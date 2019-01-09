PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Bank of Canada and BlackRock Inc are joining forces to sell exchange-traded funds, forming a rare partnership between Canada's largest bank and the world's largest asset-management firm. tgam.ca/2RCtFSM

** General Motors Co has rejected proposals by the Unifor union to save 2,600 jobs and continue auto production at GM's Oshawa assembly plant, which is scheduled to close at the end of 2019. tgam.ca/2RIQ6FM

** Husky Energy Inc is considering selling its network of gas stations in Canada and a small refinery in a cash-raising effort similar to some of its major integrated-oil-company rivals. tgam.ca/2RBmv18

NATIONAL POST

** Two of Canada's largest banks - Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - along with wholesale bank Concentra are dishing out an C$80 million ($60.41 million) loan to cannabis company PharmHouse Inc, a joint venture part-owned by Canopy Rivers Inc, the investment arm of Canopy Growth Corp. bit.ly/2RBpaIa

** Former Liberal prime minister Paul Martin is nominating Irwin Cotler, who served as his attorney general during their two years in government, for the Nobel Peace Prize. bit.ly/2RCB9oH