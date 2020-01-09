PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Teck Resources Ltd has struck a deal with Ridley Terminals Inc to double, and perhaps triple, its shipments of steel-making coal through Prince Rupert, British Columbia. tgam.ca/2QBozEX

** Beverage maker Cott Corp announced plans on Wednesday to permanently give up coffee and tea, and become a pure-play provider of bottled water. tgam.ca/2QZCK5N

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based Northleaf Capital Partners announced it has acquired 90 percent stake in Douglas Terminals, a liquid bulk storage terminal in the Port of Ghent in Belgium. bit.ly/2FwS9Fc