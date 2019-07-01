PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said that the criticism is fair that the province's government may be creating an overbidding in the process by intervening in the sale of holiday company Transat AT Inc. tgam.ca/2Ylq5fU

** Canada will centre its campaign for a United Nations Security Council seat on the promotion of economic security and equality, a priority it says will appeal to the majority of countries in the competitive race for a spot on the body. tgam.ca/2FIlTQc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)