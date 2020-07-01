PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cineplex Inc is seeking at least C$250 million ($184.01 million) in new financing as it attempts to recover from more than three months of pandemic-related shutdowns and from the breakdown of a C$2.2 billion ($1.62 billion) deal to sell the company. tgam.ca/2Zqxe0f

** UK safety company Alcumus is expanding further into Canada with the acquisition of a software company ContractorCheck that allows businesses to manage and vet contractors. tgam.ca/3ijeIiS

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada announced Tuesday that it is suspending indefinitely service on 30 domestic routes and closing eight stations at regional airports because of the collapse in demand for air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/2BZYVVt ($1 = 1.3586 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)