PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 10

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Barrick Gold Corp says it is looking at doing more deals with China's Shandong Gold, a sign that the world's biggest gold producer could be ready to pull the trigger on large acquisitions again after sitting on the sidelines for most of this decade. tgam.ca/2JacwYu

** Greyhound will stop running buses in almost all of Western Canada this fall, leaving routes in Ontario and Quebec as the last vestiges a national bus line that has connected small communities across Canada since 1929. tgam.ca/2KK3vuG

** Vancouver's outgoing mayor Gregor Robertson is pushing for dramatic changes to areas of the city that have been largely reserved for single-family homes, potentially allowing everything from triplexes to small apartments to increase density in the midst of a housing crisis. tgam.ca/2JeA7Y4

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's broadcasting industry shrank last year as television and radio revenue continued to fall. Total broadcasting revenue dropped 3.3 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to data released Monday by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. bit.ly/2L7e3QC

** Bruce Carson, a senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper, who entered the Conservative leader's inner circle despite a criminal record for fraud, has been given a suspended sentence for influence peddling after his time in government. bit.ly/2m38bgq