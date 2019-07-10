PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc plans to cut as much as half of the workforce at its Thunder Bay rail-car plant, which employs about 1,100 workers. tgam.ca/2S7NCyQ

** Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan tapped its head of international investing Jo Taylor as the next Chief Executive Officer, replacing Ron Mock. tgam.ca/2S7NDmo

** CIBC World Markets Corp has launched new exchange-traded bonds which opened up the debt markets to mid-sized companies seeking to issue debt without diluting existing shareholders' stakes. tgam.ca/2S6CQIO

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is in talks to purchase the C$3.7 billion ($2.82 billion) oil-by-rail contracts currently held by the Alberta government. bit.ly/2S6glDO

** Analysts from Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CannTrust Holdings Inc and lowered their target prices for the stock after Health Canada's investigation into the company for growing cannabis in unlicensed areas. bit.ly/2S6ivTW ($1 = C$1.31) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)