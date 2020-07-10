PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for speeches at WE Charity events before the government awarded the organization a now-cancelled contract to run a C$900 million ($661.96 million)program. tgam.ca/321WVae

** Alberta's public-sector investment manager has suffered from a poor approach to risk management and insufficient oversight, which led to its C$2.1 billion ($1.54 billion) loss on derivatives trading, an investigation by the Crown corporation's board of directors has concluded. tgam.ca/3eh7CZh

NATIONAL POST

** Torstar Corp on Thursday confirmed the receipt of an unsolicited second bid from a group of private investors after media reports emerged late Wednesday evening that former technology sector investors Matthew and Tyler Proud, along with Bay Street veteran Neil Selfe, had made a bid for the ailing company. bit.ly/3240BZi