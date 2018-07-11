PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canopy Growth Corp is acquiring Hiku Brands Co Ltd, the owner of the Tokyo Smoke chain of coffee shops that sells cannabis accessories and clothing. tgam.ca/2JblRiI

** Alberta, British Columbia and First Nations leaders are calling on Ottawa to help find a replacement when Greyhound stops operating its buses in Western Canada at the end of October, saying it is an issue of national importance. tgam.ca/2zv5q10

** Alberta is overhauling the way it licenses and regulates its commercial trucking after a Calgary-based firm was involved in the bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. tgam.ca/2L2dvic

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian soybean farmers are becoming collateral damage in the ongoing trade dispute between U.S. and China, as hefty tariffs imposed by Beijing highlight the tight cross-border ties between markets. bit.ly/2KPxxgL