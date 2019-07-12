PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** CannTrust Holdings Inc has halted sales of all cannabis products amid a Health Canada investigation into illegal growing activities that saw the company cultivate thousands of kilograms of marijuana in unlicensed rooms. tgam.ca/2LR7LIi

** Bombardier Inc said U.S. policies that force governments to buy certain products from American factories are harming the Montreal-based plane and train maker's railcar factories in Canada. tgam.ca/2LR2NLF

** Aimia Inc shareholders called for a redo of last month's annual general meeting, which they say was "plagued with irregularities" and "outrageous conduct." tgam.ca/2XG6N8W

** Sonder Corp, a start up founded in Montreal, has raised $210 million in financing and plans to open a second headquarters in Canada, three years after it moved to San Francisco. tgam.ca/2XGBElt