PRESS DIGEST -Canada - July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford ousted the board of directors and CEO at Hydro One Ltd by threatening to rip up executive employment contracts at the utility, an aggressive approach that is expected to make it difficult to draft a new leadership team. (tgam.ca/2NM8KYE)

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd will pay C$325 million in capital gains on the Trans Mountain pipeline assets it is selling to the federal government, somewhat offsetting the C$4.175 billion cost, according to a filing of regulatory documents. (tgam.ca/2uvPHce)

** Statistics Canada will publish data on unfounded criminal cases later this month for the first time in 15 years, after the agency conducted training workshops with police services across the country on new approaches to defining and classifying incidents, including sexual assaults. (tgam.ca/2NKryrg)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian companies have seen increased orders from U.S. customers in the past six months and are generally more optimistic about future sales in new markets, but remain concerned about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to a new survey by Export Development Canada. (bit.ly/2NcfRZm) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)