PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Three U.S. gambling companies are in the final round of bidding for a pair of Niagara Falls casinos put on the block last year by an Ontario government agency. tgam.ca/2zHtbDj

** RBC Dominion Securities is adding to its team, snapping up eight bankers at the managing-director level in the United States this year and five in Europe over the past 12 months - a move aimed at bolstering the advisory and equity underwriting side of its global investment-banking business. tgam.ca/2mkbbVO

** LNG Canada will hire primarily Canadian workers to build a planned terminal to export liquefied natural gas from Kitimat, B.C. tgam.ca/2NU84Re

NATIONAL POST

** British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases to help it mount a defence in a multibillion-dollar damages trial, the Supreme Court of Canada says in a ruling that will have a countrywide ripple effect. bit.ly/2NkGV8L (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)