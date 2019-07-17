PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Aimia Inc's largest shareholder is firing back at the loyalty-rewards company after two new directors were appointed, setting up a public clash between the New York-based fund and the company’s leadership. tgam.ca/2xQNeLz

** As the latest sign of trouble for pizza retailers emerged on Tuesday, when Domino's Pizza Inc reported same-store sales that fell short of expectations, several North American pizzeria chains are witnessing slow sales as customers gain access to a widening array of foods available at their fingertips through delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Foodora and Skip the Dishes. tgam.ca/2xN7BJI ** Vendasta, a seller of software tools used by small businesses primarily in the U.S. is announcing it has raised C$40 million in venture capital, the largest such investment in a Saskatchewan tech company on record and the deal values Vendasta at more than C$200 million and exceeds the startups in the province raised in 2017 and 2018 combined. tgam.ca/2xPruzJ

NATIONAL POST

** Natural gas companies in Alberta have pitched the provincial government on a plan to voluntarily limit production even as their oil-focused counterparts are looking for a way out of the limits imposed on them. bit.ly/2xQNMRD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)