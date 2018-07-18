PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday in a move designed to diversify Canadian trade away from the United States, handle changing political landscapes in the provinces and prepare for next year's election. tgam.ca/2L2n1mc

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford, searching for significant cost-cutting in the province's budget, has asked that a roadmap be delivered by this fall that finds reductions to government spending. tgam.ca/2Lgri4N

** Health officials and advocates in British Columbia and Toronto have joined a growing list of groups calling for drug decriminalization in Canada as a tool to treat substance use and addiction, which killed more than 4,000 people across the country last year. tgam.ca/2LrzwDY

NATIONAL POST

** The City of Toronto's records in its Facilities Management division, where fake fire inspectors regularly won contracts to make sure municipal buildings were safe, are so bad that Toronto Police can't even launch a fraud investigation. bit.ly/2uHHMZI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)