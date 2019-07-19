Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The board of CannTrust Holdings Inc has hired Canadian law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP and appointed U.S. sporting goods executive Robert Marcovitch to lead a special committee that is investigating how the company illegally grew 12,700 kg of cannabis in unlicensed facilities, and who knew about it. tgam.ca/30FsGC3

** Ontario bankruptcy trustee Grant Thornton LLP has launched an investigation after developer Eden housing project failed to pay millions of dollars owed to investors who financed a housing development which was completed last year. tgam.ca/30FdGnL

** The interest rate used in Canada's mortgage stress tests has fallen for the first time since 2016, making it slightly easier to become a homeowner as the mortgage qualifying rate dropped to 5.19% from 5.34 %, according to new figures from the Bank of Canada. tgam.ca/2y23dX7

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario Real Estate Association on Thursday called on the federal government to relax mortgage-lending laws, arguing against what they see as government-imposed barriers to home ownership. bit.ly/30Lc4sT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

