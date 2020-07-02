PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd may be left at the altar, as the U.S. company Leisure Acquisition Corp that pledged to acquire the B.C.-based owner of 25 properties takes steps to find a new partner. tgam.ca/2ZuA2th

** S&P Global Ratings expects the Canadian economy to shrink further in 2020, and recover more slowly, than it forecast in April. tgam.ca/38nwvAR

NATIONAL POST

** The Liberal government has chosen former Alberta trade representative Gitane De Silva to head its remodelled energy regulator, after Ottawa introduced controversial changes to the agency last year. bit.ly/38plJue (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)